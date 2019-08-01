Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Jimmy Jatt – Jogodo ft. Peruzzi
DJ Jimmy Jatt – Jogodo ft. Peruzzi
- 8 hours 30 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
Veteran Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt teams up with DMW’s vibes machine, Peruzzi to unlock a brand new tune titled “Jogodo (How We Do)“.
The track was produced by DMW in-house music producer, Speroach Beatz.
Check out ‘Jogodo‘ and share your thoughts below!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 111