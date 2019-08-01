Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Ladipoe – Lemme Know
VIDEO: Ladipoe – Lemme Know
- 8 hours 45 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe comes through with a brand new effort titled “Lemme Know“.
The track was produced by raving record producer, Ozedikus, while the video was directed by Xela.
Check on it and enjoy.
