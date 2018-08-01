Tiwa Savage Fixes September 5 For Her 2019 Debut Single Release

African number 1 bad gyal, Tiwa Savage is set to release her very first single in 2019 and we couldn’t be anymore happier. Since the break of 2019, the female music superstar has not dropped any singles of her own yet.

Despite not releasing any tracks in this year, Tiwa Savage has featured on several hit singles like Beyonce’s ‘Keys To The Kingdom‘, Zlatan’s ‘Shotan‘, DJ Spinall’s ‘Dis Love‘ among others.

Good news is that she would be putting out her debut single in 2019 on September 5. Earlier in the year Tiwa Savage ended her 7 years relationship with Mavin Records as she parted ways with them contractually. She moved on to join Universal Music Group after exiting Mavin Records.

So far her fans are waiting in high anticipation for her debut single as some haved marked their calendars already.