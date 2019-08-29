Lyta X Davido – Monalisa (Remix)
- 29/08/2019 11:28:00
- 3
- 0
Following his exit from Olamide’s YBNL imprint, budding Nigerian singer, Lyta comes through with his highly anticipated remix titled “Monalisa” featuring DMW boss, Davido.
This comes after Davido promised to rescue his almost ailing career with a feature and further promised to sponsor the music video.
The track was produced by Killertunes.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles