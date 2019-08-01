VIDEO: Burna Boy Performs At Audiomack Trap Symphony
Nigeria’s own ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy graced Audiomack Trap Symphony sessions where he performed some of his biggest hits.
The past few months have been exciting for the Spaceship Entertainment artiste as he performs on high profile stages in America from the Coachella, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Daily Show etc.
This time Burna Boy followed the footsteps of other musicians like Migos, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Rich The Kid etc who have been on the Audiomack Trap Symphony.
“As an international face of bridging the gaps between genres, communities, continents, and more, Burna Boy was a natural fit for the latest installment of Audiomack’s Trap Symphony. Backed by an eight-piece orchestral ensemble, the Nigerian force reworks three of his biggest songs: “Ye,” “On The Low,” and “Anybody.”
Watch the following clips below.
