Jaywon Slams Gays In Nigeria



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Nigerian singer, songwriter, Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known by his stage name Jaywon, has attacked the gay community in Nigeria.

According to the Saro crooner, their only excuse for practicing the act is hunger and poverty.

“Sometimes I wish to ask some of this gays in Nigeria why they doing it because we all know, only a few are born not loving their bodies and wish to swap it the other way asides that, Na hunger and poverty make some turn gay and no be say them wan do am or happy doing it.”

Jaywon shared this on one of his social media platforms.

alt

Gay practice has been considered a crime in Nigeria. The federal government of the country has also slapped a jail term to it.

