MTV VMAs 2019: Full List of Winners



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 25 minutes ago
alt

Monday night marked another edition of MTV’s annual Video Music Awards.

The festivity which was hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco took place at the Prudential Center in scenic Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the pack of nominees, with 10 nods apiece, while newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X hold 9 and 8 nominations, respectively.

The Winners’ list is down below as published by VMA

Video Of The Year
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST LATIN
con altura
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

BEST GROUP
BTS

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

