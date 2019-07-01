Home | Showtime | Celebrities | MTV VMAs 2019: Full List of Winners

Monday night marked another edition of MTV’s annual Video Music Awards.

The festivity which was hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco took place at the Prudential Center in scenic Newark, New Jersey.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the pack of nominees, with 10 nods apiece, while newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X hold 9 and 8 nominations, respectively.

The Winners’ list is down below as published by VMA

Video Of The Year

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST LATIN

con altura

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...