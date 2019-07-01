MTV VMAs 2019: Full List of Winners
Monday night marked another edition of MTV’s annual Video Music Awards.
The festivity which was hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco took place at the Prudential Center in scenic Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the pack of nominees, with 10 nods apiece, while newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X hold 9 and 8 nominations, respectively.
The Winners’ list is down below as published by VMA
Video Of The Year
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
BEST LATIN
con altura
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
BEST GROUP
BTS
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
