PawonChallenge: The Booty Frenzy Caused by Olamide

Leader of the record label “Yahoo Boys No Laptop (YBNL)”, Olamide famously known as Baddo, released a new single he called “PAWON”.
Immediately its release, the song went viral as music lovers who have not heard from the self acclaimed street king for a while, kicked off a “PawonChallenge”.
Apparently, the meaning of “Pawon” in the native Yoruba dialect means “kill them”. Obviously! kill them with a lot of booty was the message some got.
Olamide has gone ahead to re-post some challenge videos sent in by fans.
