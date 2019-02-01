Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #PawonChallenge: The Booty Frenzy Caused by Olamide
#PawonChallenge: The Booty Frenzy Caused by Olamide



Does Olamide Love Being A Local Champion?
Olamide Adedeji, rapper and singer and CEO YBNL

Leader of the record label “Yahoo Boys No Laptop (YBNL)”, Olamide famously known as Baddo, released a new single he called “PAWON”.

Immediately its release, the song went viral as music lovers who have not heard from the self acclaimed street king for a while, kicked off a “PawonChallenge”.

Apparently, the meaning of “Pawon” in the native Yoruba dialect means “kill them”. Obviously! kill them with a lot of booty was the message some got.

Olamide has gone ahead to re-post some challenge videos sent in by fans.

Watch below;

