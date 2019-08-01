VIDEO: PsychoYP – Be Like You

PsychoYP finally releases the highly anticipated music video for “Be Like You” !

The track showcases his take on the trending zanku sound in Nigeria and serves as the first official solo single of the year by fast-rising hip-hop act PsychoYP.

The video sees PsychoYP as a student being the subject of fan love to choreographed sequences in a high school premises. The creativity, upbeat energy and nostalgia of the video, gives the song a lasting effect.

Recently crowned the Fresh Prince of Nigerian Rap, the 20yr old is on the right course to pioneer trap culture in Nigeria and chart his way to the top in the new wave of urban music breaking barriers in Nigeria and beyond.

Directed by – AO Innovation, Ceeander, Kuddi & PsychoYP

DOWNLOAD AUDIO HERE