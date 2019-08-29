Olisa Franklin – Kowa
Olisa Franklin is on a fast pace to greatness, Specially gifted and an unrelenting artiste.
With an EP and 3 videos released which are all still enjoying major airplay on all stations.
Olisa Franklin has once again proved to be a household name in the music industry, fast-rising with a high level of confidence that one would always admire.
He just rounded up his African media tour where he visited Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Seychelles, and South Africa. It was during this tour he got inspired to write this purely African song with good melodies. A feel of fast high life with the Afropop sweetness. Olistar brings to you KOWA.
