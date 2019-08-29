Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Olisa Franklin – Kowa
VIDEO: PsychoYP – Be Like You
Small Doctor – Bigi Man

Olisa Franklin – Kowa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Olisa Franklin is on a fast pace to greatness, Specially gifted and an unrelenting artiste.

With an EP and 3 videos released which are all still enjoying major airplay on all stations.

Olisa Franklin has once again proved to be a household name in the music industry, fast-rising with a high level of confidence that one would always admire.

He just rounded up his African media tour where he visited Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Seychelles, and South Africa. It was during this tour he got inspired to write this purely African song with good melodies. A feel of fast high life with the Afropop sweetness. Olistar brings to you KOWA. 

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 121