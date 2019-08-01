Yemi Alade Premieres Fourth Studio Album ‘Woman Of Steel’

Effyzzie Music Group / Rebel Movement singer Yemi Eberechi Alade has officially launched her fourth studio album titled ‘Woman of Steel‘.

Few weeks after earning two features on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album by Beyonce, Yemi Alade comes through with her own body of work weeks after.

‘Woman of Steel’ album contains contains 15 tracks including two bonus tracks. The album also has just a selected few featured artistes including Grammy Award-winning Angelique Kidjo, Duncan Mighty and Funke Akindele.

The album is also distributed in partnership with the Universal Music Group. Music production on the album was handled by Eagerboi, Krizbeatz and others.

Get the album on Apple Music