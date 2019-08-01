Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yemi Alade Premieres Fourth Studio Album ‘Woman Of Steel’
Small Doctor – Bigi Man
After 20 Years In The UK, Naira Marley Says He Is No Illiterate

Yemi Alade Premieres Fourth Studio Album ‘Woman Of Steel’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Effyzzie Music Group / Rebel Movement singer Yemi Eberechi Alade has officially launched her fourth studio album titled ‘Woman of Steel‘.

Few weeks after earning two features on ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album by Beyonce, Yemi Alade comes through with her own body of work weeks after.

‘Woman of Steel’ album contains contains 15 tracks including two bonus tracks. The album also has just a selected few featured artistes including Grammy Award-winning Angelique Kidjo, Duncan Mighty and Funke Akindele.

The album is also distributed in partnership with the Universal Music Group. Music production on the album was handled by Eagerboi, Krizbeatz and others.

Get the album on Apple Music

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 121