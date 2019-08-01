After 20 Years In The UK, Naira Marley Says He Is No Illiterate

Controversial Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley is coming hard on his critics once again.

Naira Marley recently joined social media network Twitter where he has taken a keen interest in tweeting his thoughts. Somehow, his tweets have been viewed as derogatory and dimwitted by some Nigerian Twitter users.

Following intense attack on his intellect, the ‘Soapy’ hit maker decided to blast his critics in a new live session on social media. According to the Naira Marley it’s absurd for anyone to think of him as unintelligent.

He went on to say he has studied and lived in England for 20 years to be seen as a dimwit. He said he is not an illiterate having schooled and lived in England for two decades.

Hear him rant in the clip below.