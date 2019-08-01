After 20 Years In The UK, Naira Marley Says He Is No Illiterate
- 1 hour ago
- 5
- 0
Controversial Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley is coming hard on his critics once again.
Naira Marley recently joined social media network Twitter where he has taken a keen interest in tweeting his thoughts. Somehow, his tweets have been viewed as derogatory and dimwitted by some Nigerian Twitter users.
Following intense attack on his intellect, the ‘Soapy’ hit maker decided to blast his critics in a new live session on social media. According to the Naira Marley it’s absurd for anyone to think of him as unintelligent.
He went on to say he has studied and lived in England for 20 years to be seen as a dimwit. He said he is not an illiterate having schooled and lived in England for two decades.
Hear him rant in the clip below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles