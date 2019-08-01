STREAM ALBUM: Yemi Alade – Woman of Steel ft. Duncan Mighty, Angélique Kidjo & Funke Akindele
Yemi Alade embodies strength and flaunts panache characteristics on her vigorous fourth studio album “Woman of Steel”. Fearlessly weaving through genres, Yemi Alade exhibits amazing dexterity, vocal power, emotional precision, and smooth transitions while commanding between songs.
The album features Rick Ross, Duncan Mighty, Angelique Kidjo, and Funke Akindele.
“WOMAN OF STEEL” by YEMI ALADE
Night and Day
Home
Shake Ft Duncan Mighty
Give Dem
Vibe
Yeba
Remind You
Nobody
Shekere
Lai Lai
Somto
CIA
Poverty
Oh My Gosh (Remix) Ft. Rick Ross
