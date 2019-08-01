Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM ALBUM: Yemi Alade – Woman of Steel ft. Duncan Mighty, Angélique Kidjo & Funke Akindele
alt

Yemi Alade embodies strength and flaunts panache characteristics on her vigorous fourth studio album “Woman of Steel”.  Fearlessly weaving through genres, Yemi Alade exhibits amazing dexterity, vocal power, emotional precision, and smooth transitions while commanding between songs.

The album features Rick Ross, Duncan Mighty, Angelique Kidjo, and Funke Akindele.

“WOMAN OF STEEL” by YEMI ALADE

STREAM BELOW!

Night and Day

[embedded content]

Home

[embedded content]

Shake Ft Duncan Mighty

[embedded content]

Give Dem

[embedded content]

Vibe

[embedded content]

Yeba

[embedded content]

Remind You

[embedded content]

Nobody

[embedded content]

Shekere

[embedded content]

Lai Lai

[embedded content]

Somto

[embedded content]

CIA

[embedded content]

Poverty

[embedded content]

Oh My Gosh (Remix) Ft. Rick Ross

[embedded content]

