Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Attitude x Mayorkun x Reekado Banks x BOJ – Higher Your Body
STREAM ALBUM: Yemi Alade – Woman of Steel ft. Duncan Mighty, Angélique Kidjo & Funke Akindele
VIDEO: Mut4y – Turn Me On ft. Maleek Berry

VIDEO: Attitude x Mayorkun x Reekado Banks x BOJ – Higher Your Body



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[unable to retrieve full-text content]Attitude comes through with the official music video for his heavyweight collaborative banger titled “Higher Your Body” featuring Mayorkun, Reekado Banks and BOJ. Check on the visual below and enjoy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 122