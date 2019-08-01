Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Mut4y – Turn Me On ft. Maleek Berry
VIDEO: Attitude x Mayorkun x Reekado Banks x BOJ – Higher Your Body
Davido Blown Away As Chris Brown Unfollows Him, Others On Instagram

VIDEO: Mut4y – Turn Me On ft. Maleek Berry



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Watch The Official Music Video for Turn Me On by Mut4y & Maleek Berry. Mut4y is well Known as Half of the Legendury Beatz, songwriting and record producing duo.

Mut4y & Maleek Berry collaborate on an Infectious Afro-Pop record dubbed “Turn Me On”.

The track is produced by Mut4y while Maleek Berry displays his versatility on both verses and the Chorus while expressing his emotions for a love interest.

The video was shot in London and Directed by Capone & Guise. Get Turn Me on on Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube Music, Tidal, uduX, BoomPlay music and all worldwide stores.

Enjoy!

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 122