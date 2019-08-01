Davido Blown Away As Chris Brown Unfollows Him, Others On Instagram

The Nigerian music space is still intrigued by Davido‘s collaboration with Chris Brown on ‘Blow My Mind‘. The tune quickly set a new record after it grossed 2 million views on YouTube with 24 hours.

Just as the bromance between Davido and Chris Brown was just getting on the latter has unfollowed the Nigerian music star on Instagram. Before now, Chris Brown and Davido were getting along just fine on the social media space.

However, Davido wasn’t the only person Chris Breezy decided to unfollowed on Instagram. The ‘No Guidance’ crooner also unfollowed every other person he once followed on the platform, including Drake, Nicki Minaj and others.