Olamide Curses As Horny Men Dive Into His IG DMs
- 7 hours 29 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Well in case you don’t know, Olamide’s Instagram page is popping lots of booty at the moment.
The YBNL boss launched a new craze on Instagram with his Pawon Challenge. Lots of ladies have sent in their entries and the videos are jaw dropping to say the least.
The down side of this is that new followers of the singer especially men have attacked his DMs with amorous messages. Olamide is pissed off as men call him ‘boo boo’ and the likes in his Instagram DMs.
The ‘Pawon’ crooner rained curses on those men while emphasizing he is just hustling and promoting his new music.
