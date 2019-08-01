PN Stuff – Black Or White

Precious Nosa Ase, known by his stage name PN Stuff also popularly called rororo king, is a Nigerian Afro pop recording artist from Benin city, Edo State. He records mostly in English and his native tongue.

He kicked off his music career professionally 2007 in Benin before he later moved to abuja where he won the best Transcorp Hilton artiste of the year Amongst others.

Here is new effort by the fast rising star titled “Black Or White“.

Listen below;