Phyno – All I See ft. Duncan Mighty
- 2 hours 42 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
As we await the release of his highly anticipated album “Deal With It” slated to drop on September 4th, 2019, Nigerian rapper, Phyno shares an appetizer to keep fans pumped for his project.
The track is titled “All I See” featuring Portharcourt first son, Duncan Mighty.
Check on the track below and enjoy.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD ON iTunes
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles