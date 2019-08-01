Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Phyno – All I See ft. Duncan Mighty
Phyno – All I See ft. Duncan Mighty



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 42 minutes ago
As we await the release of his highly anticipated album “Deal With It” slated to drop on September 4th, 2019, Nigerian rapper, Phyno shares an appetizer to keep fans pumped for his project.

The track is titled “All I See” featuring Portharcourt first son, Duncan Mighty.

Check on the track below and enjoy.

