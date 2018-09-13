Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Falz Jumps on Tekno’s #BetterChallenge
Phyno – All I See ft. Duncan Mighty
EP Review: Olakira and His Steaming Wakanda Jollof Ep

Falz Jumps on Tekno’s #BetterChallenge



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Falz the Bahd guy

Nigerian comic yet socially-conscious rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy jumps on Tekno’s #BetterChallenge to deliver his own version of the track.

In his usual fashion, Falz used the medium to address very pertinent issues including internet fraud and how it has further dented our reputation internationally, visa issues, the economy, and Sowore’s arrest.

Kindly check on it below and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105