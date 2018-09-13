Falz Jumps on Tekno’s #BetterChallenge
Nigerian comic yet socially-conscious rapper, Falz The Bahd Guy jumps on Tekno’s #BetterChallenge to deliver his own version of the track.
In his usual fashion, Falz used the medium to address very pertinent issues including internet fraud and how it has further dented our reputation internationally, visa issues, the economy, and Sowore’s arrest.
Kindly check on it below and enjoy.
