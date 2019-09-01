VIDEO: Victor AD Gains After Buying Benz

Finally!!! If we no buy benz, wetin we gain?

Nigerian singer, Victor AD, has finally gained after purchasing a benz worth over N11m naira.

The singer shared clips of this on his Instagram page with a message that said; “Another one to say thanks to God and my fans for believing in me. #surulere #REDEYE season #vikkiekpokpo.”

Recall the singer released a song “Wetin We Gain”.

Lyrics to the song sang; “If we no make money wetin we gain….. If we no buy the benz wetin we gain ohh !!.”

So! it is fair enough to say Victor AD has gained ! Watch clip below;