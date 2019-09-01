Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Fans Dig Up DJ Arafat’s Body for Confirmation at his Burial
VIDEO: Fans Dig Up DJ Arafat’s Body for Confirmation at his Burial



alt

Fans in Abidjan caused pandemonium when they dug up late DJ Arafat’s body to confirm if it was really the singer who was buried or not.

DJ Arafat died early August after a motorcycle accident. JAGUDA reported the incident as several artiste in Nigerian and abroad mourned the singer.

However, commotion trailed the singers burial when fans in his home town decided to dig the singer up to confirm he was the one being buried.

They went as far as tearing his clothes to confirm the tattoos on him.

Watch clip below;

