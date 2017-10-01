Nigerians Known for Scam Cause They are Smarter Than a lot of People — Jidenna

Nigerian born-American rapper and singer, Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, better known as Jidenna, has come out to say Nigerian are known for scam cause they are smarter than a lot of people.

His reaction comes after the FBI announced that it has arrested over 80 Nigerians in the United States over internet fraud. The bureau called it “the biggest internet scam in the U.S”.

The Classic man explained that Nigerians are not bad people but just smart.

When asked if he had scammed anyone before, Jidenna told a story of how he sold cheap chains in China town for higher prices.

The singer narrated his story at the Breakfast Club. Watch clip HERE