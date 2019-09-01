#PawonChallenge: Wizkid React to Booty on Olamide’s Instagram Post
The #PawonChallenge by YBNL lead man Olamide, has caused a chain of reactions.
JAGUDA had reported how the challenge had caused a booty frenzy on social media. This entertainment tabloid also reported how horny men have invaded the singers IG due to booty!.
The major talking point was when Star Boy himself, Wizkid, reacted to the challenge. In the Yoruba dialect, Wizkid reacted saying; “Baddo fe fi idi pa mi ni IG!! Jesu!!!”
Our Yoruba brothers can help us interpret that !
The videos are still coming in so we expect more reactions.. See post below;
