VIDEO: Chinko Ekun – Stewpid (Freestyle)
- 5 hours 19 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Nigerian rapper, Chinko Ekun shares a brand new freestyle titled “Stewpid”.
The record is accompanied by a befitting visual which shows Chinko is what seems to be a crackhouse, acting like an addict.
In his words, “I DECIDED TO TAKE THIS FREESTYLE P TO ANOTHER LEVEL , IN ORDER TO THIS I HAD TO GO ‘STEWPID’ … YES I AM WICKED I KNOW ….. Now who is your best Rapper?”
Enjoy below.
