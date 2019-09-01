VIDEO: Chinko Ekun – Stewpid (Freestyle)

Nigerian rapper, Chinko Ekun shares a brand new freestyle titled “Stewpid”.

The record is accompanied by a befitting visual which shows Chinko is what seems to be a crackhouse, acting like an addict.

In his words, “I DECIDED TO TAKE THIS FREESTYLE P TO ANOTHER LEVEL , IN ORDER TO THIS I HAD TO GO ‘STEWPID’ … YES I AM WICKED I KNOW ….. Now who is your best Rapper?”

