Jaywon – Better (Cover) ft. Tekno
Jaywon jumps on Tekno’s trending ‘Better’ Challenge‘ and it’s a bang!
Jaywon is here with is own cover to “Better” (Hope For Africa) by Tekno, he drops some great lines on this short 16 bars as he comes in peace. Jaywon shares his own complaints about the country’s instability and speaks the change he wants.
