Sarz X WurlD – Mad

Two creatives, Sarz and WurlD have decided to take their creative energies and put it in a project titled “I Love Girls With Trobul”.

Off the Extended Play (EP) slated to drop soon, they have decided to build anticipations with this track titled “Mad”.

The track was produced by Sarz with WurlD doing what he knows how to do best. The result is nothing but magic.

Check it out and share your thoughts below!

DOWNLOAD