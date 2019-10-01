Mayorkun – Up To Something

DMW wonder boy, Mayorkun has unlocked a brand new record titled “Up To Something“.

While this is his third effort for the year following his previously released track titled “True” featuring Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun’s new release suggests that he is really up to something.

The track was produced by DMW in-house producer, Speroach Beatz, mixed and mastered by Swaps.

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD