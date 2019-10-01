Wande Coal X Sarz – Vex
Nigerian vocal powerhouse, Wande Coal has joined forces with one of Nigeria’s most talented producers, Sarz to drop a solid banger titled “Vex“.
It is almost impossible for Wande Coal not to deliver, more so now that he has teamed up with Sarz. It is nothing but pure madness.
The track was produced by Sarz.
Enjoy below.
