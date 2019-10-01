Niniola – Omo Rapala (Prod. By Sarz)
- 15 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeria’s Queen of Afro-House, Niniola reignites her musical fire with one of the finest producers and her usual collaborator, Sarz to unleash a new potential banger titled “Omo Rapala“.
As expected, both of them did not fail to deliver this masterpiece. The track comes after she released her earlier bangers, Boda Sodiq, and Designer.
Niniola though not always in our faces, always manages to come through.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles