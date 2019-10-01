Peruzzi X Davido – Sunshine
- 15 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
DMW vibes machine, Peruzzi teams up with his label boss, Davido to unlock a brand new effort titled “Sunshine“.
The record is an appetizer of what we should expect from both artists who are expected to drop their projects simultaneously next month.
The record was produced by Vstix, mixed and mastered by Swaps.
Enjoy below.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD ON iTunes
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles