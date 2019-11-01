STREAM ALBUM: Zlatan – Zanku
Raving Nigerian street act, Zlatan has released his highly anticipated debut album titled “Zanku”.
The 17-track project features some industry giants including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking, not forgetting budding acts, Barry Jhay and Yonda.
The album comes after a successful run in the music industry.
Production credit goes to the usual suspects, Rexxie, Spellz, Kiddominant, among others.
