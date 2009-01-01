Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Zlatan – Super Power ft. Davido & Yonda
STREAM ALBUM: Zlatan – Zanku
Mr Eazi x King Promise – Call Waiting ft. Joey B

Zlatan – Super Power ft. Davido & Yonda



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[unable to retrieve full-text content]Off Zlatan’s recently released album titled “Zanku”, raving Nigerian street- act, Zlatan shares a track off the project titled “Super Power” featuring DMW boss, Davido and Yonda. Check on it below and enjoy it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 108