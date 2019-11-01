Mr Eazi x King Promise – Call Waiting ft. Joey B
Nigerian singer and Banku Music boss, Mr Eazi teams up with his counterparts from Ghana, King Promise and Joey B to shares a brand new track titled “Call Waiting“.
The track was produced by E-Kelly.
Writing Credits: Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, Darryl Bannerman-Martin & Emmanuel Kelechi Nwosu
