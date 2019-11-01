VIDEO: Ycee – Dakun

Watch The Official Music Video for Dakun, the Lead Single off the Ycee vs Zaheer Album, Performed by Ycee. The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria and Directed by Funky Pluto Films. Ycee Vs Zaheer (Album) is available in all Music stores in worldwide territories.

Two years after his widely acclaimed EP; The First Wave, Nigerian music royalty, Ycee is ready to strike again. For his long-anticipated debut album eponymously dubbed Ycee vs. Zaheer, all is set and ready to go! The project enlists the input of Nigerian pop heavyweights; Davido, rapper; Phyno, Afro-house queen; Niniola, South-London emcee; Ms Banks and frequent collaborator; Dapo Tuburna.