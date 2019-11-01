Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Mr Eazi X King Promise X Joey B – Call Waiting
VIDEO: Mr Eazi X King Promise X Joey B – Call Waiting
- 7 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A collaboration of African acts, Mr Eazi (Nigeria), King Promise (Ghana) and Joey B deliver music video for “Call Waiting”.
The video which was shot in Ghana, was produced by talented video producer, Joey B.
The song was produced by Nigerian talent, E-Kelly.
Check it out below!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 151