Zlatan – Wake Up (Prod. Spellz)
- 10 hours 7 minutes ago
Self acclaimed street god, Zlatan, has kept us busy with the release of his much awaited project dubbed “Zanku“.
We bring you “Wake Up” produced by Spellz, mixed and mastered by Spyrit Myx.
Listen and share your thoughts in the comment section;
