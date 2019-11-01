VIDEO: Runtown – International Badman Killa
Runtown delivers official music visual for his buzzing single, “International Badman Killa“.
The song come off his recently released EP “Tradition” and happens to be the fourth track on the project.
International Badman Killa was produced by talented music producer, Spellz while video credits go to Clarence Peters.
Watch and enjoy below;
