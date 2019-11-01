Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Maj — Remember
VIDEO: Maj — Remember



  11 hours 12 minutes ago
alt

‘Sensational Nigerian singer Maj is back with the visuals to her first official single ‘Remember’.

The video, shot by ace music video director Mex, painted a beautiful picture of the message passed in the K20 Entertainment act’ song:  ‘Focus on your hustle.’

This video will most definitely have you glued to the screen.

Link up with Maj on Instagram & Twitter via @therealmaj

Watch the video below;

[embedded content]

