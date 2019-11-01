VIDEO: Maj — Remember
‘Sensational Nigerian singer Maj is back with the visuals to her first official single ‘Remember’.
The video, shot by ace music video director Mex, painted a beautiful picture of the message passed in the K20 Entertainment act’ song: ‘Focus on your hustle.’
This video will most definitely have you glued to the screen.
Link up with Maj on Instagram & Twitter via @therealmaj
Watch the video below;
