Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Demmie Vee – Hypocrite ft. Davolee
Demmie Vee – Tiff (Remix) ft. Kizz Daniel
VIDEO: Mercy Chinwo – Bor Ekom

Demmie Vee – Hypocrite ft. Davolee



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Nigerian neo-Afropop singer, Demmie Vee is set to serve up his debut project – a seven-track EP dubbed Ojoro. In the words of singer as shared via his social media channels; “This EP captures my desires. It shines a light on my aspirations and also, echoes my undying will. I want what I want, but I will stay hopeful and grateful while I work hard at it.”

The Ojoro EP is led by two new single; a Kizz Daniel featured remix of his 2018 bop, Tiff and another version of Hypocrite which was released earlier this year by Falz. The newly-released Hypocrite is the original version of said song and it accommodates a verse from rapper, Davolee.

The Ojoro Ep arrives on Friday, November 15.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 138