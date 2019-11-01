Demmie Vee – Hypocrite ft. Davolee

Nigerian neo-Afropop singer, Demmie Vee is set to serve up his debut project – a seven-track EP dubbed Ojoro. In the words of singer as shared via his social media channels; “This EP captures my desires. It shines a light on my aspirations and also, echoes my undying will. I want what I want, but I will stay hopeful and grateful while I work hard at it.”

The Ojoro EP is led by two new single; a Kizz Daniel featured remix of his 2018 bop, Tiff and another version of Hypocrite which was released earlier this year by Falz. The newly-released Hypocrite is the original version of said song and it accommodates a verse from rapper, Davolee.

The Ojoro Ep arrives on Friday, November 15.

