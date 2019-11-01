Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Mercy Chinwo – Bor Ekom
VIDEO: Mercy Chinwo – Bor Ekom



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 41 minutes ago
alt

EeZee Conceptz presents Mercy Chinwo in the official music video for “Bor Ekom“, off the debut album”The Cross: My Gaze“.

Sung in the Efik language of South-South Nigeria, the song offers praises to the Most High God. The video also leaves traces of the cultural richness of the song using props, costumes and set as a means of communicating the sublime message.

Mercy Chinwo recently released the single “Akamdinelu” but reaches back into her rich archive to release the video for the trending single “Bor Ekom“.

The video shot and directed by popular video director, Avalon Okpe.

Check it out below!

[embedded content]

