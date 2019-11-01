Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Larry Gaaga – Love Song ft. Duncan Mighty & Victor AD
Larry Gaaga – Love Song ft. Duncan Mighty & Victor AD



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 hours 4 minutes ago
‘King of collaborations’, Larry Gaaga shares an impressive single titled “Love Song” featuring Port Harcourt’s first son and Victor AD.

Love Song‘ is off the soundtrack album for Nollywood movie, Living In Bondage (Breaking Free).

Enjoy below.

