2019 MTV EMA: Burna Boy Wins ‘Best African Act’



alt

Yet another big win for one of Nigeria’s biggest music export at the moment Burna Boy. The Spaceship Entertainment act just won another international award.

The ‘Anybody’ crooner just won an award at MTV EMA as the ‘Best African Act’. This is his first ever nomination and eventual win in the category.

Burna Boy was nominated with other top African music acts like Nasty C, Toofan, Teni, Prince Kaybee and Harmonize. Congratulations are just in order for the African Giant!

