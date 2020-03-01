Home | Showtime | Celebrities | EXCLUSIVE: A-Q Reveals New Details About Upcoming Album ‘God’s Engineering’

A-Q

100 Crowns rapper and one of Nigeria’s finest lyricists, has revealed new details about his highly anticipated album titled “God’s Engineering.’

The new details follow the announcement of a new release date for his project and also the album track-list.

According to A-Q, ‘God’s Engineering’ will be out on the 20th of March. “I promise you, I’m not feeling entitled, Please forgive me, Thank you for all the love you have shown me… New Date … March 20. 2020. Track List. Pls, Rt so everyone gets information.#GodsEngineering,” he said.

In an exclusive chat with Jaguda, AQ revealed that his new album will speak the truth and reality.

“The thing about my albums is no one knows what they would get. The only thing I can say is, not one lie was told. It’s all real life. No exaggerated lyrics, everything is real.”

He also revealed that ‘God’s Engineering’ would be his last project. “It’s my album. I might drop a few verses here,” he added.

The 11-track project features fellow Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, Tomi Thomas, and Oxlade.

A-Q was featured on MI’s recently released EP titled “Judah The EP” where both rappers brought the fire on a track titled “Trinity”.

“God’s Engineering” will follow his previously released projects including his jointly released body of work with Loose Kaynon titled “Crown”, “Blessed Forever” released in 2017, “Rose” released in 2016, among others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...