Wande Coal Fails to Deliver ‘REALM EP’ as Promised

Wande Coal born Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, has failed to deliver on his promise to release an EP dubbed REALM.

The singer on Twitter said he was going to deliver an EP on the 6th of March, 2020.

He made the announcement in December, 2019, and also re-confirmed the EP’s release on the 6th of February, 2020.

However, the said date has passed and the Again crooner is yet to produce an EP or give reasons as to why there is none yet.

Lovers of Wande, as myself, have kept our fingers crossed for an album but while we wait, we continue to dance to Again, his new release.