VIDEO: Cardi B & Offset Grind to MAD by Wurld & Sarz



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 20 hours 37 minutes ago
Cardi B has proven to be more Nigerian than you know.

The rapper and her bae, Offset, shared a video online where they danced to MAD, a hit single by talented music producer and singer, Sarz.

Cardi B, in 2019, visited Nigeria and made it public that she enjoyed her stay.

The singer also considered getting a Nigerian passport as she also tried to convince Offset to do same.

Watch Cardi B and Offset dance to MAD;

