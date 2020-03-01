VIDEO: Cardi B & Offset Grind to MAD by Wurld & Sarz

Cardi B has proven to be more Nigerian than you know.

The rapper and her bae, Offset, shared a video online where they danced to MAD, a hit single by talented music producer and singer, Sarz.

Cardi B, in 2019, visited Nigeria and made it public that she enjoyed her stay.

The singer also considered getting a Nigerian passport as she also tried to convince Offset to do same.

Watch Cardi B and Offset dance to MAD;