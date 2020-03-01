DJ Ecool – Onome ft. Dremo, Zlatan, Mayorkun
Davido Music Worldwide official disc jockey Ecool comes through with another impressive track titled “Onome“. He employs the services of Zanku master, Zlatan and joins it with that of the label’s melody act and rapper; Mayorkun & Dremo to deliver this irregular tune.
The Nigerian/International disc jockey and multi-talented artiste just released his debut EP tagged “New Side“. The new project is a 7 track package with different sound and vibe. Off the EP is this banging track ‘Onome‘ produced by Phantom.
The record has this Ghanaian and Afro vibe, Dremo and Zlatan came in with their rap game and wordplay as Mayorkun holds the melody & Harmony.
