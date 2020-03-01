Paul Play x Runtown – Angel Of My Life (Remix)

Veteran artiste Paul Play (Dairo) comes through with the release of “Angel Of My Life” (Remake) featuring Runtown. The singer goes back to his old profile/achievement and chose on his hit love song, (AngelOfMyLife) for a Remix with the help of Soundgod.

Paul Babatunde Dairo aka Paul Play, born to the great Nigerian music legend, Late I. K. Dairo, is a Nigerian musician best known for his love and inspirational records. He stormed the music scene with a resurrected version of his father’s ‘Mo So Rire‘ in 1999, everyone knew a star had been born and then he hit us again and again the following year with hit single’s ‘Angel of my life’, ‘Forever’, ‘You and me’ and his career shot for the skies, the rest you know is history.

This Remake is a whole vibe with new a melody which will surely bring him back for the new decade…

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD