VIDEO: Fiokee x Teni – Osan

Africa’s No1 Guitarist FIOKEE teams up with sensational songstress Teni Makanaki and Ace producer DJ Coublon to give us the beautiful visuals for hit single ‘OSAN‘ which is a Yoruba name for ‘Orange’. The melody and strings of this song will calm your nerves. The musical interpretation of these songs will endear into your hearts and soothing your nerves.

Over the years Fiokee has proven to be without doubt Afrobeats finest Guitarist who has endeared into the heart of good music lovers worldwide. Haven had a successful 2019, Fiokee started the year on a high note with ‘Osan’ which he recruited sensational songstress @Tenientertainer and Ace producer @DJCoublon for. The single was released in January 2020.

Watch and Enjoy the music video for “Osan” directed by Avalon Okpe below.