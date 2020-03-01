Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dremo X Sinzu X Ycee – Faaji
Dremo X Sinzu X Ycee – Faaji
- 8 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
DMW rapper Dremo joins forces with fellow Nigerian rappers, Sinzu and Ycee to unlock a brand new effort titled “Faaji”.Z
The record was produced by talented music producer, Vsitx and it was mixed, mastered by raving sound engineer, Swaps.
ITUNES/APPLE MUSIC
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 135